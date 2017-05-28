Bruno P. Geremia Purchases 5,000 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) insider Bruno P. Geremia acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) traded up 0.92% on Friday, hitting $6.57. 245,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/birchcliff-energy-ltd-bir-insider-bruno-p-geremia-purchases-5000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIR shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.34.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.