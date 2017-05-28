Insider Buying: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Insider Purchases 4,400 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) insider Bruno P. Geremia acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$30,360.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 245,151 shares. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.34.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

