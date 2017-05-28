Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX) opened at 0.6402 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Biopharmx Corp has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.35 million.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

