Biopharmx Corp’s (BPMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 368.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (AMEX:BPMX) traded up 1.4098% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.6402. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,559 shares. Biopharmx Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $43.35 million.

About Biopharmx Corp

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

