Bioblast Pharma (ORPN) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bioblast Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioblast Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on Bioblast Pharma from $0.56 to $0.63 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) traded down 2.1522% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.4501. The stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares. Bioblast Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s market cap is $7.38 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Bioblast Pharma Company Profile

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.

