Kellogg Company (K) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kellogg Company by 32.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 104,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg Company by 39.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 259,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 73,350 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Kellogg Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kellogg Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg Company by 20.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,136 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg Company has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Kellogg Company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg Company will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kellogg Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their target price on Kellogg Company from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, Director James M. Jenness sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $4,974,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

