Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.70 ($99.67).

Get Beiersdorf AG alerts:

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) traded up 0.227% during trading on Friday, reaching €94.073. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares. Beiersdorf AG has a 52 week low of €74.16 and a 52 week high of €94.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €92.29 and its 200-day moving average is €84.88. The firm has a market cap of €21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.094.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/beiersdorf-ag-bei-given-a-89-00-price-target-by-nordlb-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.