BCE Inc. (BCE) Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BCE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp raised its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in BCE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) remained flat at $45.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,253 shares. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5316 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 81.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Citigroup Inc raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on BCE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

