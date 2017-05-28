BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BB&T Co. were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. during the first quarter worth about $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) opened at 42.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. BB&T Co. had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,324,371.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $135,172.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,406 shares of company stock worth $2,941,045 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Co. Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

