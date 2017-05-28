Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Independent Research GmbH set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. S&P Global set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.65 ($101.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 84.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.52. The stock has a market cap of €55.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 1-year low of €63.42 and a 1-year high of €91.67.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

