Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer AG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.57 ($129.86).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) traded down 0.122% during trading on Friday, hitting €116.646. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €85.00 and a 12 month high of €118.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.41. The company has a market cap of €101.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.293.

