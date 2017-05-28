Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bassett Furniture Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) traded up 3.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 9,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

