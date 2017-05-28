Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) traded up 0.70% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 81,215 shares of the company traded hands. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, Director John A. Fazio sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 223,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,525,000 after buying an additional 90,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

