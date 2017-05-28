Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $27,862.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,421.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dustin Driggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barracuda Networks Inc alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of Barracuda Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $29,150.00.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 354,582 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.05 and a beta of 3.43. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) CFO Sells $27,862.50 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/barracuda-networks-inc-cuda-cfo-dustin-driggs-sells-1250-shares-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUDA shares. Vetr raised Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Barracuda Networks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Barracuda Networks from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barracuda Networks from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 9.5% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 170.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Barracuda Networks during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barracuda Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.