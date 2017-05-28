Barclays PLC (BARC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.25). Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the company a ” neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, February 20th. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price objective on shares of Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. S&P Global set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 219.58 ($2.86).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 211.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 35.89 billion. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 121.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.84.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($136,594.25).

Barclays PLC Company Profile

