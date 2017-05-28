Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,533 Shares of E. W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.87% of E. W. Scripps worth $55,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,578,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 451,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,958,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,180,000 after buying an additional 419,749 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $2,592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E. W. Scripps Co alerts:

Shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) opened at 17.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. E. W. Scripps Co has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.83.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. E. W. Scripps had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $211 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps Co will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,533 Shares of E. W. Scripps Co (SSP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-60533-shares-of-e-w-scripps-co-ssp.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other E. W. Scripps news, Chairman Richard A. Boehne sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $3,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 148,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $2,285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,524 shares of company stock valued at $12,242,491. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.