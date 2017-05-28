Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health Inc. alerts:

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,020 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/bank-of-montreal-can-acquires-14559-shares-of-opko-health-inc-opk-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $7,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,898.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,763,133 shares in the company, valued at $171,608,511.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,136,900 shares of company stock worth $15,098,894. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.