Longer Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Longer Investments Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp comprises about 2.0% of Longer Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its position in Bank of America Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,399,458 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point lowered Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Bank of America Corp to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Woods purchased 25,000 shares of Bank of America Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

