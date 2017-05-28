FBR & Co Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLD)

FBR & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) traded down 5.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,473 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

