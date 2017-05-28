RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sells 442,640 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 442,640 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Badger Meter worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter Inc. alerts:

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,478 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.55. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $41.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Sells 442,640 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/badger-meter-inc-bmi-shares-sold-by-ridgeworth-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 28,004 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $1,157,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,544 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $53,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $4,415,623. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.