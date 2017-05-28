B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Get B2Gold Corp. alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) traded up 0.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,274 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B2Gold Corp. (BTO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/b2gold-corp-bto-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-td-securities-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Kevin Bullock acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$52,920.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$362,340.00. Insiders sold a total of 466,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,065 in the last ninety days.

About B2Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.