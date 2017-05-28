Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.75 target price for the company.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

