Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,249,176 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 13th total of 10,027,840 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,795,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,928,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,808,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,294,000 after buying an additional 740,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11,061.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 442,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. FBR & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 6.36 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s market cap is $339.80 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,512.50% and a negative return on equity of 109.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

