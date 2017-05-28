AT&T Sees Unusually High Options Volume (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 26,907 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the typical volume of 11,568 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,592.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,384,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,098,646,000 after buying an additional 349,889,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,803,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,401,293,000 after buying an additional 16,030,353 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,342,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,842,000 after buying an additional 14,424,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,693,000 after buying an additional 9,568,534 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,725,914 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. AT&T has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 93.78%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

