Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,385 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 836,484 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director James Gilmore III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $446,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,420.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $79,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $791,902.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded down 0.60% on Friday, hitting $49.75. 190,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-inc-aaww-short-interest-update-updated-updated-2-updated.html.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.