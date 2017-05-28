Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Capital Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 121,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.21 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/atlantic-capital-bancshares-acbi-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-10-updated-updated-updated.html.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.