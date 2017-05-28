AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Reduce Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.
AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,500 ($71.55) to GBX 5,450 ($70.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.55) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,041.80 ($65.59).
Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 5227.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,839.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,584.95. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 66.17 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00.
About AstraZeneca plc
AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.
