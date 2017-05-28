AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Reduce Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,500 ($71.55) to GBX 5,450 ($70.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.55) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,041.80 ($65.59).

Get AstraZeneca plc alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 5227.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,839.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,584.95. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 66.17 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/astrazeneca-plcs-azn-reduce-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated-updated.html.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.