Assured Guaranty’s (AGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) opened at 39.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $42.94.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 56.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post $4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 12,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $470,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,617,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,254,000 after buying an additional 374,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2,281.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,309,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 6,044,950 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,775,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after buying an additional 351,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,678,000 after buying an additional 285,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,278,000 after buying an additional 851,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

