Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $12.524 Million in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $993.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,416 shares. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $996.39. The stock has a market cap of $687.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $918.17 and a 200-day moving average of $847.92. Alphabet also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,339 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 625 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $12.524 Million in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-purchases-shares-of-15804-alphabet-inc-googl-updated-updated-updated.html.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $935.00 target price (up previously from $925.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,020.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.