Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ashland Global Holdings in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global Holdings’ FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ashland Global Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $122.00 target price on Ashland Global Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,311 shares. Ashland Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $128.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. The stock’s market cap is $3.98 billion.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ashland Global Holdings had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

In other Ashland Global Holdings news, VP Anne T. Schumann sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $502,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis M. Fernandez-Moreno sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $323,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global Holdings

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

