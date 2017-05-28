Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARRY. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) opened at 8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. Array Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Array Biopharma will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Baum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

