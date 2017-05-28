Creative Planning Raises Position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,992,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlington Asset Investment Corp alerts:

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) traded down 1.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 535,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The firm’s market cap is $340.24 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/arlington-asset-investment-corp-ai-stake-boosted-by-creative-planning-updated-updated-updated.html.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.