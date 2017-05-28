Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arlington Asset Investment Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Arlington Asset Investment Corp alerts:

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) opened at 14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s market cap is $340.24 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Arlington Asset Investment Corp from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

