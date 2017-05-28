Arc Logistics Partners LP (ARCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arc Logistics Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arc Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arc Logistics Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Arc Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arc Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arc Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arc Logistics Partners by 289.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) opened at 14.40 on Tuesday. Arc Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Arc Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.82%.

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

