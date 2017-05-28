Insider Buying: AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Director Purchases $141,040.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $141,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) opened at 84.37 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $84.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AptarGroup by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 95.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 95,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Vertical Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $77.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

