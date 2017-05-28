Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc currently has a $50.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $42.81 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.23.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 1.07% on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,378 shares. Applied Materials has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/applied-materials-inc-amat-given-buy-rating-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.