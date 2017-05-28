Janus Capital Management LLC Has $1.775848 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Janus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,918,462 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Janus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Apple worth $1,775,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.61. 21,927,637 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $800.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $52.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 billion. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $894,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $377,976.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $10,041,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,023,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,686 shares of company stock valued at $63,066,393. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

