Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Media stories about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 36,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

