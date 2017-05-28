UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 53.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Puishys sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,084,600. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

