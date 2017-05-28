APG Asset Management N.V. Has $24.762 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 291.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) opened at 82.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Drexel Hamilton upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.32.

In related news, insider Rick D. Hess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $153,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,695 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

