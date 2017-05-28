Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 48.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 522,373 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) opened at 8.11 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $274.69 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.09 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

