Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) PT at $35.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded up 3.29% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 361,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s market cap is $664.49 million.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28,187.33% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post ($3.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 19,713 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $401,159.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 1,793 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $36,218.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $738,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,793 shares of company stock worth $685,576. 31.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 750.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

