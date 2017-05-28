Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (MS) PT at $41.92

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Vetr upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened at 42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,365 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $9,116,829.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,389,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,645,997.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

