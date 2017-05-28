KeyCorp (KEY) Receives $18.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened at 17.99 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 613.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

