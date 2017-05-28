Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 58.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) traded up 0.38% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. 1,626,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

