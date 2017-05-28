First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) opened at 23.07 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $57,381.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $31,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $946,440. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 395,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).

