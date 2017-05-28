Analysts Set BTG plc (BTG) Price Target at $762.00

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 762 ($9.91).

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.37) target price on shares of BTG plc in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) target price on shares of BTG plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price on shares of BTG plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on BTG plc from GBX 737 ($9.59) to GBX 809 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.08) target price on shares of BTG plc in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG) traded up 3.36000% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 643.33807. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,664 shares. BTG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 528.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 739.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 662.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.47. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.48 billion.

BTG plc Company Profile

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

