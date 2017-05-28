Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Receives $40.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAWK. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Roche L. Talbott Hoskins sold 20,000 shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Fox purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,551.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,153 shares of company stock worth $3,198,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 23.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,455,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,932,000 after buying an additional 268,763 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the first quarter worth $109,418,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

