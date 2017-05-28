Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) opened at 75.91 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Kyle Mcnamara sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.75, for a total transaction of C$337,050.00. Also, Director Brian J. Porter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.22, for a total transaction of C$3,208,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,272.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

