$69.93 Million in Sales Expected for RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) will report $69.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RTI Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.69 million. RTI Surgical posted sales of $67.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RTI Surgical will report full year sales of $69.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.96 million to $283.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $292.91 million to $293.3 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RTI Surgical.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jonathon M. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,723.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Camille Farhat purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $285,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,130 shares of company stock valued at $518,043. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 75.9% in the first quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 42.6% in the first quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RTI Surgical by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RTI Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in RTI Surgical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) opened at 4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $267.38 million.

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

